boothbayregister.com
29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
boothbayregister.com
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
boothbayregister.com
BEC holds 2nd community meeting, BRHS tour
Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents attended the second community meeting and a Boothbay Region High School tour Aug. 10 hosted by the Community School District’s Building Exploratory Committee. Lavallee Brensinger architects gave an overview on work to-date focusing mainly on the proposed new BRHS building and Boothbay Region Elementary School renovations. At the first community meeting July 14, the architects focused on the buildings’ conditions and associated costs.
boothbayregister.com
Quilt raffle to help with church’s new roof
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor is holding a quilt raffle to raise extra money for a new roof. The full/queen size quilt is 100% cotton and was handmade by one of the church’s summer parishioners. Tickets are $5. The raffle lasts all summer and...
boothbayregister.com
Down East Yacht Club
The DEYC has been busy since my last musing about the happenings of the Club. On Saturday, June 18 the DEYC gathered for a fun get together at the home of Jane and Dana Mulholland on Solon Road in Southport, Maine. Some 40-plus members shared in a social event which featured the famed Woody Wagon (always a powerful social enticement) and BYO Lunch.
boothbayregister.com
Ames, Crocker finalists for Midcoast Athlete of the Year
For the 15th year, the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has selected 10 finalists for the 2022 Student Athlete of the Year Award. Two of the nominees, Jaelyn Crocker and Kayden Ames, are representatives from Boothbay Region High School. The finalists are chosen from nominations (two boys and two girls...
Jersey Mike’s Set to Open First Location in Portland, Maine
Just a couple years ago, one of the fastest growing chain restaurants in America, Jersey Mike's, had a grand total of zero locations in Maine. Fast forward to now, and Jersey Mike's aggressive expansion into Vacationland is continuing at a rapid pace. The sandwich chain already has 3 operational locations in Scarborough, Windham, and Brunswick. Jersey Mike's plans on opening an additional 4 locations soon, including their first in Portland.
boothbayregister.com
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine
A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
boothbayregister.com
Thomas J. Thibeault
Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
boothbayregister.com
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
boothbayregister.com
Southport receives letter from ‘Friends of the Earth’
Southport has a friend in the battle to protect Mother Earth. Friends of the Earth is an environmental protection group. On Aug. 4, FOE sent an email commending Southport for its pesticides regulations. The group also solicited Southport to support FOE’s initiative to defeat a proposed federal regulation. The group sought support in defeating House Resolution 7266 which would prohibit communities from adopting pesticide ordinances more restrictive than federal regulations.
boothbayregister.com
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
WCVB
An insider's guide to tucked away swimming holes
Beat the crowds at the well-known swimming holes and head to Bath, Maine. While you're there, you can travel across one of the oldest wooden bridges in the state and head to the oldest continuously operating general store...anywhere.
boothbayregister.com
Future may include lighted Clifford Park ball fields
When the Clifford Park renovation is completed, the ball fields won’t have lights, but that may be a temporary situation. Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Aug. 10 during the Boothbay selectmen’s meeting, conduits had been installed providing a future option to light ball fields and power scoreboards. “It would take additional fundraising, but if we want lighted fields and an electronic scoreboard that option exists,” he said.
boothbayregister.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
