Special group has amazing time at two-day camp: ‘It was a blast’
Pure joy, that’s what these campers sense while crashing down wave faces and feeling a fish tugging on their line. They eat hot pepperoni slices and dance in Oceanview Hall at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. The Silly for Lilly Exceptional Day Camp was a rocking two days...
Ocracoke to be home of new Catholic chapel
For nearly nine years, Father Fred Smuda, O.S.F.S., has made the 90-minute coastal trip from his parish in Buxton to Ocracoke. For a time, it was a weekly journey. These days his Outer Banks journey, which relies on a ferry, is about a twice-a-month occurrence. When Father Fred arrives in...
Cape Hatteras Anglers Club sets bingo dates for August
The Cape Hatteras Anglers Club will hold bingo games on August 10 and 24 at 47231 Light Plant Road in Buxton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts promptly at 7 p.m. It is advised to arrive early as there is a 150-player maximum. Soft drinks, snacks, popcorn and...
Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
Following a 40-year career with the North Carolina Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four years as president and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. North Carolina...
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Tyrrell commissioners to hold dangerous dog hearing
The Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners will convene for a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Chambers of the County Administration Building located at 106 South Water St. in Columbia. The meeting is called for the purpose of conducting a hearing pursuant to G.S....
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett
Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
Weekly Devotion – John 18:32
John 18:32, “This took place to fulfill what Jesus had said about the kind of death he was going to die.”. These Jewish leaders have already decided Jesus was guilty, and that he deserved the death penalty. But they had a problem, under Roman rule they were not allowed to put anyone to death. That is why they bring Jesus to Pilate, so that he can pronounce and carry out the death sentence. And this would fulfill what Jesus had said about himself.
Carl Harris Daniel Jr.
Carl Harris Daniel Jr., 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died August 7, 2022 in Norfolk, Va. Carl was born January 25, 1938 in Raleigh. He was the son of the late Carl Harris Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Morris) Daniel. Harris joined the United States Army after high school, becoming a...
David T. Archer
David T. Archer, of Henrico and formerly Kill Devil Hills, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Mallory and Margaret Archer; brothers James, Calvin, and Roger Archer; step-daughter Denise Beck. David is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn, sisters Lucille Bowen,...
Christian Barlow completes UVA hematology and oncology program
Christian Barlow, MD, son of Nancy and John Barlow of Manteo, has completed a three-year program at the University of Virginia Medical Center in hematology and oncology. He will be practicing his specialty at Shenanadoah Oncology in Winchester, Va.
Helen Clements
Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
Dare commissioners to discuss potential Airport Road bike path
The Dare County Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The announced purpose of the meeting is to discuss “Airport Road bike path and...
Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County
Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
