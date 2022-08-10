John 18:32, “This took place to fulfill what Jesus had said about the kind of death he was going to die.”. These Jewish leaders have already decided Jesus was guilty, and that he deserved the death penalty. But they had a problem, under Roman rule they were not allowed to put anyone to death. That is why they bring Jesus to Pilate, so that he can pronounce and carry out the death sentence. And this would fulfill what Jesus had said about himself.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO