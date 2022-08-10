Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
How to Keep Dallas-Fort Worth at the Top
You’re sitting in your office having a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper. Great news all around. Your city is a top-five metropolitan area in the country and growing. Job growth is phenomenal. Shiny new buildings everywhere. North Texas 2022? Perhaps, but also Detroit 1950. Living in North...
The Dallas City Council Does What It Can to Limit Local Abortion Investigations
The Dallas City Council yesterday approved a resolution aimed at lessening the local impact of the state’s forthcoming abortion ban. It was among the laundry list of items up for discussion during the Council’s first meeting back after the body’s July recess. Councilman Adam Bazaldua drafted the resolution, which directs city staff to make investigating and prosecuting accusations of abortion “the lowest priority for enforcement.” It instructs City Manager T.C. Broadnax to not use city resources (except in specific situations) to investigate whether an abortion has occurred.
We’re Really Dallas-ing Dentistry in 2022
A child of the ’80s, my baby teeth were made primarily of Tang and Fruit Stripe gum. Going to see the dentist in Dallas was terrifying, their toolkits filled with aggressive Waterpiks and drills and that weird mouth mold clay that had to harden inside your mouth, forcing you to gag for an eternity to take an impression of your teeth. All teeth-care incentives were nightmare-based. “I didn’t floss” was the headliner of my first confession sacrament at St. Rita Catholic Church. The priest gave me three Hail Marys and a travel-size bottle of brown Listerine. (Back then, we didn’t have the luxury of Cool Mint Listerine. It was character-building, burn-your-mouth-out, alcohol-forward Listerine only. You could spit it out only after you cried a little.)
How You Can Help Reverse the Decline of the Drive-In
After a brief resurgence in popularity during the height of pandemic-era social distancing, many drive-in theaters are again in dire financial straits. Documentary filmmaker April Wright is making a plea to save these endangered throwback movie venues with her latest project, Back to the Drive-In. “It didn’t matter how big...
DFW Execs Launch NIL Initiative to Pay SMU Athletes
Hunt Realty Investments CEO Chris Kleinert and Silver Hill Energy Partners CEO Kyle Miller have formed Boulevard Collective, a network of fans, former students, and businesses from the DFW region who will create personal branding opportunities to generate income for SMU student athletes through name, image, and likeness. “This is...
Three New Leases at The Crescent Total More Than 123,000 Square Feet
Crescent Real Estate LLC’s three-tower office space, The Crescent, is now 95.5 percent occupied following three new leases this week. Three law firms have secured leases in the towers, including Dorsey & Whitney LLP, leasing 34,911 square feet across the 16th floor of buildings 200 and 300; Vedder Price P.C, leasing 23,027 square feet (building 300’s entire fourth floor); and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP will be expanding their space in the towers to 65,921 square feet total, occupying the entire third floor of all three towers.
Can ScriptCo Upend the Pharmacy Industry With an At-Cost Membership Model?
The nation’s only membership-based wholesale pharmacy is right down the road from Dallas and is paying big dividends for patients. ScriptCo is a Waco-based pharmacy whose only profits come from an annual membership for members, selling medications at cost to members with what are often significant savings. Co-founders Mark...
