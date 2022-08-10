Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Low-income apartments planned near Parkview High School
The Springfield City Council knows that about one in three households puts more than 30 percent of its yearly income toward housing. With that statistic in mind, the council voted 8-0 to give a $300,000 low-interest loan to two developers who want to build affordable apartments in the Fassnight neighborhood.
New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scooters are on their way to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
KYTV
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
otc.edu
The Plaster Manufacturing Center: An Investment in the future
I write to you on the eve of a transformational event for the people of the Ozarks and the state of Missouri. Tomorrow, August 15, 2022, Ozarks Technical Community College will hold a grand opening for the new Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. This state-of-the-art facility is a...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly. City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
sgfcitizen.org
Column: Patience, big ideas needed to make progress addressing child care crisis
It is a timeworn adage that you should not expect overnight solutions to problems that have been years in the making. So, let’s take comfort in seeing incremental progress on addressing our community’s child care crisis — while businesses, child advocates and others continue to work toward more breakthrough solutions to systemic problems. For example:
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
KTTS
Traffic Impacts to be Expected in Lawrence County Amid Bridge Closure
(KTTS News) – The Missouri Route 96 bridge will close on August 15th. The bridge goes over Johnson Creek, just west of Halltown. The bridge was built in 1960 and is in deteriorating condition. Crews will demolish the existing bridge and beams, leaving the piers and foundation to be...
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
sgfcitizen.org
Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue
A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Adoption fees for large dogs like Georgie are half price this weekend at SW MO Humane Society
Large dogs' adoption fees are half-price through the weekend of Aug. 12-14 at Southwest Missouri Humane Society. The deal applies to dogs over 30 lbs.
Comments / 0