Royal Palm Beach, FL

Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Man dies from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after being stabbed by an assailant on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m., the caller said someone had been stabbed. Once deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
Souls to the Polls on Sunday

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early voting is underway in Palm Beach County for the Primary Election. There will be a county-wide push on Sunday to get out the vote. Faith in Florida is hosting Souls to the Polls. People will walk from the Bible Church of God, located...
Local veteran pleased with expanded coverage due to burn pit exposure

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Health care benefits are being expanded to millions of veterans in the U.S. who were exposed to toxic burn pits while they were in the military. I'm glad that it's finally been addressed and a lot of veterans are I'm sure very excited to be able to get the treatment that they need."
Lion Country Safari welcomes white rhino calf, third in less than a year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed their third white rhino calf in less than a year on Saturday. The rhino calf is the third born at the park in less than a year. According to the preserve, the calf will contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction.
Incoming new teachers ready for school year after switching careers

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — From COVID-19 protocols to changes in curriculum, every new school year brings its own challenges, anxieties and of course excitement. That’s especially true for new teachers who are just starting out new career paths in education like Katrina Resch. My biggest hope and dream...
