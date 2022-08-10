Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
cbs12.com
PBSO: Suspect in school bus crash admitted targeting banks for fraudulent withdrawals
The man arrested after a school bus crash in Wellington hits told investigators he and his accomplices hit banks all over in an effort to steal money from people's accounts with fraudulent IDs and credit cards. David Alton Daniels, Jr., 45, faces a long list of charges including forgery of...
cbs12.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
cbs12.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
cbs12.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
cbs12.com
Traffic stop leads to drugs, fight, gun, taser, escape and ultimately 63 criminal charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some arrests are easier to make than others. This was not one of them, but it's an example of a traffic stop leading to something much more serious. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy patrolling west of Lake Worth Beach reported seeing a...
cbs12.com
Toyota Corolla sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a Toyota Corolla in connection with a hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Hallandale Boulevard on Sunday, July 31, at 3:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla struck two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
cbs12.com
Man dies from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after being stabbed by an assailant on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m., the caller said someone had been stabbed. Once deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
cbs12.com
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
cbs12.com
Two people transported to trauma center after crash involving school bus
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to a local trauma center early Wednesday morning, the first day back to school in South Florida. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a black Chevy Malibu impacted the back of a...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in Delray Beach. The ticket was sold at Rebel on S Military Trail for the Wednesday night drawing. The lucky winner will split a prize of $60,751.73 with the other winning ticket holders. The winning...
cbs12.com
Souls to the Polls on Sunday
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early voting is underway in Palm Beach County for the Primary Election. There will be a county-wide push on Sunday to get out the vote. Faith in Florida is hosting Souls to the Polls. People will walk from the Bible Church of God, located...
cbs12.com
Local veteran pleased with expanded coverage due to burn pit exposure
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Health care benefits are being expanded to millions of veterans in the U.S. who were exposed to toxic burn pits while they were in the military. I'm glad that it's finally been addressed and a lot of veterans are I'm sure very excited to be able to get the treatment that they need."
cbs12.com
Lion Country Safari welcomes white rhino calf, third in less than a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed their third white rhino calf in less than a year on Saturday. The rhino calf is the third born at the park in less than a year. According to the preserve, the calf will contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction.
cbs12.com
Incoming new teachers ready for school year after switching careers
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — From COVID-19 protocols to changes in curriculum, every new school year brings its own challenges, anxieties and of course excitement. That’s especially true for new teachers who are just starting out new career paths in education like Katrina Resch. My biggest hope and dream...
Comments / 0