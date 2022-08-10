Read full article on original website
Joanne Newton
3d ago
Why is it always the LOW INCOME people?? They get WELFARE. What about us people living on fixed incomes??? Where's OUR HELP??
4
Gary Mcgovern
3d ago
this governor is giving away money to everyone but the real workers..
7
Rhode Island Will Give Money To Families
Americans are hoping for support due to the high cost of living. And some residents of Rhode Island will receive it. Governor Dan McKee announced a child tax rebate for the state.
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
Rhode Island reaches multi-million dollar settlement with oil and gas companies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that the state reached a multi-million dollar settlement with three of the nation’s largest refiners of gas. The case was filed back in Sept. 16 accusing Chevron, Irving, and Valero of polluting Rhode Island’s soil and groundwater. The...
McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale
This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
DEM: Coventry dam owners must comply with new law
The pond’s water levels have been a point of contention ever since Soscia Holdings purchased its dam and water flow rights two years ago.
Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children
Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
Some RI school districts not saying whether COVID dollars are spent
As of Tuesday, there's nowhere for the public to see how much Rhode Island K-12 districts have spent so far.
EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing
James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
Democrats running for general treasurer debate pensions, taxes on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 hosted a debate between the two Democrats who want to be Rhode Island's next general treasurer to help voters decide: Who’s best qualified to do the job?. Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will square off...
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
Narragansett police say plan to trade in weapons is standard
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett police department’s typical practice of buying new firearms for its personnel has stirred a debate among some in Narragansett. Resident Catherine Celeberto said she doesn’t object to the department’s move to buy 43 new Glock 9mm handguns from a Vermont firearms dealer, Parros Gun Shop & Police Supply.
Extreme drought expands into parts of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts
(WJAR) — The dry conditions continue in Southern New England. Parts of Rhode Island and all of Bristol County, Massachusetts are now considered to be in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The map maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has all of Bristol County categorized...
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
