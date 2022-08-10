Read full article on original website
Low-income apartments planned near Parkview High School
The Springfield City Council knows that about one in three households puts more than 30 percent of its yearly income toward housing. With that statistic in mind, the council voted 8-0 to give a $300,000 low-interest loan to two developers who want to build affordable apartments in the Fassnight neighborhood.
Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
Local police remind residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles
PURDY, Mo. – Purdy Police Officers remind residents to lock their vehicles and protect their belongings. Over the summer, Barry County Deputies say they witnessed a huge surge in vehicle thefts and break-ins, especially in unlocked vehicles. Earlier this week on August 10, a Ford Focus was stolen overnight...
Answer Man: What’s next on long-vacant property on Battlefield that’s sold?
Answer Man: A tract of land on the south side of West Battlefield between Scenic and Golden recently was marked as “sold” on the for-sale sign. That plot has been for sale for years, possibly before I even moved to this area in 2006. I was curious what is going to be built there. — Suzanne Walker, of Springfield.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
5 things to do in Northeast Springfield — your neighborhood guide
How well do you know your community? We help you to explore with our neighborhood guide, a series highlighting five places with something fun to do, see, eat or drink in a pocket of Springfield or neighboring metro town. Last time, we visited Southeast Springfield. This time we explore the...
SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire
CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue
A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Springfield co. to pay $1M tied to federal embezzlement, bribery investigation
A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced today, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. The company in question is Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a...
Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Column: Patience, big ideas needed to make progress addressing child care crisis
It is a timeworn adage that you should not expect overnight solutions to problems that have been years in the making. So, let’s take comfort in seeing incremental progress on addressing our community’s child care crisis — while businesses, child advocates and others continue to work toward more breakthrough solutions to systemic problems. For example:
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man
Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
