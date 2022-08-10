ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Low-income apartments planned near Parkview High School

The Springfield City Council knows that about one in three households puts more than 30 percent of its yearly income toward housing. With that statistic in mind, the council voted 8-0 to give a $300,000 low-interest loan to two developers who want to build affordable apartments in the Fassnight neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Government
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 things to do in Northeast Springfield — your neighborhood guide

How well do you know your community? We help you to explore with our neighborhood guide, a series highlighting five places with something fun to do, see, eat or drink in a pocket of Springfield or neighboring metro town. Last time, we visited Southeast Springfield. This time we explore the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#County Commission#Infrastructure#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Resource Management#The City Council
sgfcitizen.org

Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue

A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Column: Patience, big ideas needed to make progress addressing child care crisis

It is a timeworn adage that you should not expect overnight solutions to problems that have been years in the making. So, let’s take comfort in seeing incremental progress on addressing our community’s child care crisis — while businesses, child advocates and others continue to work toward more breakthrough solutions to systemic problems. For example:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary

(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
LEBANON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
TANEY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy