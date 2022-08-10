ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Criminal, dressed as a security guard, robs $7,000 worth of phones

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man dressed as a security guard robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Broward County on July 22. The Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call after reports of an armed robbery taking place at a Mobile One at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard, in Lauderdale Lakes.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
MARGATE, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall

A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
