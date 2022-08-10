ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver-area housing market back to normal — except in price

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wa2Xk_0hBh2AxZ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver metro is looking normal again, but only for buyers with $200,000 more to spend on a home, according to the Colorado Association of REALTORS July market report.

The COVID pandemic sent the national housing market into overdrive. Across the U.S., wealthy remote workers moved away from their coastal urban enclaves and into cheaper areas to outbid locals, cranking the national home sales price into uncharted highs in the process.

Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable

Colorado’s housing market was particularly hard-hit by this trend, as a destination for workers fleeing California, as well as New York, Illinois and the D.C. metro area. Median sale prices for a Denver-area home went into the stratosphere as demand increased, home inventory shriveled, sellers commanded their own prices and homes sold within days.

Tightening interest rates have helped cool the market, though prices are hovering near their records.

Inventory has recovered to levels unseen since the COVID pandemic began.

There were 8,125 active listings in the seven-county Denver metro in July. The metro hasn’t had that many active listings since May 2020. This means the market has 1.9 months of single-family housing inventory on hand, the most since May 2020 though still short of the 2-4 months a healthy market would have.

Home sellers are not able to command the bidding wars they could in the last two years. Buyers paid an average of 100.5% of the asking price in July, the lowest since late 2020. Between then and now, buyers paid up to 106.4% of the asking price even as prices spiraled upward.

Still, prices remain stubbornly high.

The median sales price for a Denver metro single-family home was $635,000 in July, down $11,000 from the month before and matching the median price from March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Still a Seller's Market (for Now), Realtors Say

Is metro Denver still a seller's market? That's the word from contributors to a new report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, despite suggestions in the most recent study from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors that hinted a buyer's market could be on the horizon. While the $635,000 median...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
State
California State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Denver to provide safe overnight parking for people living in cars

Denver is using $150,000 in federal pandemic aid to provide safe overnight parking to people living in their car, city officials said Thursday. The city's Department of Housing Stability entered into a contract with the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, which is administering a program that will allow for two safe parking sites in Denver with eight parking spots at each location.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Red Rocks patrons to be paid back for wheelchair-accessible prices

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado filed a discrimination claim against the City and County of Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and several concert promoters for charging higher prices for wheelchair-accessible seats at the concert venue. After four years, a settlement has been reached with Denver and the promoters Live […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Metro Denver’s market trends for the month of August

Every month the Denver Metro Association of Realtors releases its monthly report on the housing trends for the metro Denver area and according to the data the real estate market is more balanced.  Month-over-month, the market is down 3.33 percent but compared to last year, it is still up 11.04 percent, indicating that a more […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
David Heitz

Rental assistance still available in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver still has more than $2 million available in federal rental assistance, city officials said Wednesday. The remarks were made during the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. Melissa Thate from the Department of Housing Stability gave the council an update on the city’s rental assistance programs.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver business feels effects of cement shortage

DENVER — At the peak of their busy season, concrete companies are now dealing with a cement shortage. Its stalled road construction projects in some cities across the country. In Denver, it has business owner Cade Lee making some difficult decisions. Lee owns Denver Concrete Inc., a residential concrete...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy