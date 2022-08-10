Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?
In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
TODAY.com
Gas prices fall below $4 but housing, food prices continue to climb
The national gas average dipped below $4 for the first time since March on Thursday, signaling record inflation could be cooling off. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Aug. 11, 2022.
Inflation rate declines a bit to 8.5% in July as gas prices drop
The annual inflation rate was 8.5% in July, a slight dip from the four-decade high of 9.1% in June. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down what this means for American consumers.
CNBC
Gasoline prices fall below $4 per gallon, lowest level since March
Gasoline prices have fallen for nearly 60 straight days and the national average is now back below $4 per gallon. CNBC's Brian Sullivan joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
Gas prices drop under $4 a gallon
Early this morning, AAA posted the national average price of a gallon of regular gas at $3.990, dropping under the psychological barrier of $4. Why it matters: The falling gas price is a huge relief for consumers — and for Democrats, since Republicans plan to hammer rising prices in midterm campaigns.
Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
FOXBusiness
Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop
U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
U.S. Gas Prices Fall Below $4 for First Time Since March
UNDATED -- The U.S. national average price of gas has fallen under the $4 mark to $3.99 a gallon. This is the first time since March that the national average has dropped below the $4 mark. Gas prices have declined by over $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on...
Average gas prices expected to fall below $4 this week, expert says
Gas prices have continued to drop over the past month across the country after setting records for all-time highs and forcing Americans to pay more than ever before.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee gas prices 5th lowest as national average dips below $4 per gallon
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is tied for the fifth-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association. Tennessee’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just above leader Texas ($3.53) but well below the national average of $4.03. According to Gas Buddy, however, the...
money.com
Gas Prices Dropped Back Below $4 Faster Than Expected
There’s more good news for drivers who are eager to save money on gas. On average, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $3.99, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy. Gas prices crossed back below the $4 threshold just a couple months after peaking at more than $5 per gallon earlier this summer.
Small relief! Gas prices dip below $4 per gallon for the first time in five months – but prices are still 25 percent higher than a year ago as America battles persistent high inflation
The average price of retail gas fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in more than five months, giving some relief to consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.99 a gallon...
Consumer Price Index Shows Overall Drop in Energy Costs as Gas Prices Continue to Steadily Decline
The U.S. Bureau of Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for July on Aug. 10, with the all items index increasing 8.5%, not seasonally adjusted. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona
For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices. ...
19% Said They're Very Likely To Buy An Electric Car Because Of The High Gas Prices
It's no secret that filling a gas tank costs a small fortune, and that's why many people are looking into making the big switch to an electric vehicle.
deseret.com
Gas dips below $4 in most of the country but Utah prices are still high
New data from AAA released Thursday pegs the average price of gas across the country at $3.99 per gallon, the first time the mark has dipped below $4 since March 5. While most of the country is comfortably below that $4 line, gas in Utah and much of the West remains significantly higher. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Beehive State was at $4.67 Thursday. Prices in California continue to lead the nation and now average $5.38 per gallon, according to AAA.
