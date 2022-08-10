ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property

By John Lynch
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep7dS_0hBh1H6R00

OHIO ( WTRF )- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property.

Many teens were underage, says Jefferson County officials, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media.

The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West when one of the people at the party was treated for a head injury because they allegedly got pistol-whipped.

1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side

Four teens who were allegedly at the party told deputies that the property was in a dead-end area and was isolated by one house nearby.

One of the four teens was a 16-year-old- who said she was punched in the nose by a large male from Wheeling, WV when she tried to break up one of the fights.

A McMechen, WV male was taken to Wheeling Hospital with cuts to his face and head after being struck by a broken bottle.

According to the report, the teens told deputies that the property owner, Travis Turkal, was present during the property, and before the party was broken up, he fired a shotgun in the air and yelled, ” Who wants this? I will blast any of (expletive).” They also claimed that Turkal pointed the gun at multiple party members as they ran to their vehicles.

Deputies said when they arrived at the property, they found alcoholic cans, bottles and boxes spread around the area.

Turkal allegedly told deputies that his 17-year-old was going to have a party, but he wasn’t there for most of it. When he returned home, the party was “an unreasonable size,” and everyone had to leave.

Turkal claimed that he did not show any firearms or shoot any weapon. and that fights started “when he attempted to take peoples’ car keys.”

Turkal is charged with aggravated menacing, child endangerment and having weapons while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
wtae.com

Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Car Keys#Wheeling Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy