The Atmore Lions Club met August 3 in the Mayson Auditorium of Atmore Community Hospital. In the absence of the president, Vice President Lion Dr. Kevin Garrett presided. Following the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Lion Joyce Petty gave the invocation. Lion Kevin recognized Madeline Kent and Lena Hardy as visitors. Business included a report of participation at Camp Seale Harris where over 200 were fed as well as a monetary donation presented to the camp.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO