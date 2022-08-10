Related
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ opens this week
The Greater Escambia Council for the Arts’ production of “Cheaper By the Dozen” opens this week with shows August 11-14 and August 18-21. Evening shows begin at 7 and Sunday matinees begin at 2. There are two casts for this show. Tickets, $12 each, are available online...
Pray walk at ECMS
Several people gathered at Escambia County Middle School Tuesday, August 2, to pray for administration, faculty, staff and students in this new school year. Participants visited various classrooms and common rooms, such as the cafeteria, to offer prayer. Shown are Pastor Darryl North, left, Empowerment Tabernacle, and Rev. Kevin Garrett, Atmore First Baptist Church.
Obituaries, week of August 17, 2022
Mrs. Dorita Purifoy, age 69, of Atmore, Ala. passed away most recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church (Freemanville Comm.) with Rev. Cleitis Walker, Sr. – Eulogist and Elder Edgar McCarthy – Host Pastor. Inhumation will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Johnson hired as CFO at Coastal Growers
Holly Johnson has been hired as chief financial officer at Coastal Growers in Atmore. She will have direct responsibility for the overall financial plans, accounting, budget, tax systems, and audit activities. She will also be responsible for hands on management of the day-to-day financial performance of the company’s operations.
Lions inspired by missionary’s program
The Atmore Lions Club met August 3 in the Mayson Auditorium of Atmore Community Hospital. In the absence of the president, Vice President Lion Dr. Kevin Garrett presided. Following the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Lion Joyce Petty gave the invocation. Lion Kevin recognized Madeline Kent and Lena Hardy as visitors. Business included a report of participation at Camp Seale Harris where over 200 were fed as well as a monetary donation presented to the camp.
Board denies parole for 3 Atmore men
Three Atmore men — one convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2006, one who committed several local burglaries and one who committed a vicious assault on a county jailer — were each denied parole during recent hearings by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. John Daniel Dewberry...
Attempted murder suspect in custody
Rayvon Madison, who had been sought by authorities since June 20 for attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, is finally behind bars. City police took Madison, 31, into custody around 6:40 p.m., Monday (August 8) on Cross Street, near Harris Street, reported Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann. Madison was wanted...
