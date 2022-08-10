ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUJSo_0hBh1DZX00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.

These checks are mainly thanks to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights , which basically means the state can’t spend more taxpayer money than it generates . Every time the state has a tax surplus and brings in more taxes than it plans to spend, that money is refunded.

TABOR refunds: To spend or to save?

Here are five things to know about the checks:

  1. The checks will be a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers
  2. To be eligible for the checks, you must have been 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021, and filed a state income tax return for the 2021 tax year before June 30, 2022
  3. Extended filers who have a deadline of Oct. 17, 2022, will receive the refund by Jan. 31, 2023
  4. You are also eligible if you applied and qualified for a Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit Rebate
  5. Your check will arrive at your last known address by Sept. 30, 2022
See full FAQs on Colorado Cash Back

The Colorado Department of Revenue will be sending approximately 2.4 million checks out. You can learn more about the process of sending the checks out and what to expect on FOX31 NOW .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?

DENVER (KKTV) - Over the next several days, you should be receiving a check in the mail, courtesy of the state of Colorado!. Any Coloradan who filed a tax return by June 30 is expected to get $750 back from the state, or $1,500 if filing jointly. But what if when you open the envelope, the check is for less than those amounts?
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Colorado Workers Squeezed by Housing Crisis

“Colorado’s widening kibosh on sleeping in vehicles adds to festering pain beneath the state’s recreation-oriented tourism and house-buying economic fervor,” writes Bruce Finley in the Denver Post. With homes selling for ten times as much as the local median income, workers who staff the popular lodging, restaurants, and other services that drive local economies find it increasingly hard to afford housing and must resort to sleeping in their cars. “The squeeze has intensified as the internet enables expanding commercial use of housing for short-term rentals and a COVID-19-era influx of well-to-do people fleeing dense-packed cities drives up prices.”
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Checks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy