WDIO-TV
Douglas County voters elect a new Sheriff
Matthew Izzard will serve as the next Douglas County Sheriff. Because all three candidates – Matt Izzard, Mark Liebaert, and Brian Witt – ran as Democrats, the winner of the primary wins the job. Izzard won 62 percent of the vote. Izzard has served as a correctional officer...
willmarradio.com
Senior Day at Kandiyohi County Fair...sweet corn feed and KRA racing
(Willmar MN-) Today is Senior Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, sponsored by KWLM. Shuttle buses will bring passengers all the way up the hill and drop them off at the log cabin. KWLM will be broadcasting The Open Mic Show from the Heritage Square Stage starting at 10 a.m. and Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says there's a packed afternoon of fun...
willmarradio.com
Tractor pull and Dam Jammers concert highlight Kandiyohi County Fair Friday
(Willmar MN-) Today is day 3 of The Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Free entertainment today on the Heritage Square Stage includes Ava Hanson at 3, Jeff James at 5, and The Dam Jammers at 8. In the grandstand tonight is the semi, pickup and tractor pull starting at 6. Fair President Chad Lien says there's a lot of free entertainment like the Great Lakes Timber Show...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
willmarradio.com
Willmar school tutors sought
(Willmar MN-) In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, two math and eight early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Willmar area schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Willmar attorney disbarred due to bankrupcy fraud
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November Third, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent, when in fact, Rothers could have paid all his creditors. The 63-year-old Anderson pleaded guilty this week and agreed to be disbarred. A sentencing hearing has not been set. James Rothers was mayor of Kerkhoven for about 4 months in 2017 before resigning amidst a controversy over a 54-foot concrete tower he had erected on the west end of the town.
willmarradio.com
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
willmarradio.com
Drug bust in Granite Falls yields more than 13 ounces of meth
(Granite Falls MN-) A 68-year-old Granite Falls man is in jail after a drug bust Wednesday. The CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, with help from the Granite Falls Police and Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and seized more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine and $6000 in cash. Undercover agents had earlier purchased meth from the suspect.
willmarradio.com
Judge stays prison sentence for Willmar man who stole car with child inside
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who stole a car with a child inside last winter will serve no prison time. In a plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and driving after revocation were dropped against 25-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim, and he was convicted on a motor vehicle theft charge. In court Thursday Judge Steven Wentzell sentenced Ibrahim to 42 months in prison, but stayed the sentence for 5 years and gave him 1 year in the Kandiyohi County Jail. However, 192 days were shaved off that sentence for time he has already served since the January 31st incident. And Wentzell said Ibrahim could be transferred to a residential treatment center when a bed is available, and he is eligible for work release. Ibrahim was fined $500, ordered to stay away from his victims, undergo a mental health program and register as a predatory offender.
willmarradio.com
Idella Underland
Idella A. Underland, age 85, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, August 9, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the First Reformed Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
willmarradio.com
Allen Seidl
Allen Seidl, age 65, of Bird Island died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial services are Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and continues at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN. Allen Lee Seidl was born February 9, 1957 at Olivia, MN to Robert Sr. and Bernice (Retzlaff) Seidl. He grew up in the Hector area and later moved to Bird Island. Allen married Staci Landreth on February 8, 1991 and they were blessed with three children. Allen worked many years with E & S Construction building pole barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He would always can his produce and liked sharing it with friends and family. Allen always found time to socialize with friends.
Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.
willmarradio.com
Stingers Silence Larks
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers shut out the Bismarck Larks tonight, 11-0. With the completion of today's game, it marks the fourth Stinger shutout this year as the Willmar pitching staff continues to impress. The MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game was Jack Zigan, who threw seven scoreless...
