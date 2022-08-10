Read full article on original website
Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
Pa. doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair...
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
NBC Philadelphia
Temple U.'s Faculty Union Calls Fall Semester Masking Policy ‘Irresponsible'
A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the...
Yeadon staffers quit; blame borough manager’s behavior
In less than one year, two Yeadon employees have quit their jobs, citing “toxic work environments” caused by its borough manager, Isaac Dotson. They also said complaints they brought to Council President Sharon Council-Harris have gone partially or completely unaddressed. Last week, Karena Sims – a code enforcement...
How to Make Illegal Guns Kryptonite
Philadelphia set a record in 2021 with 562 murders. 2022 will most likely be worse. As of August 9 at midnight, we had suffered 337 homicides, nine more or a three percent increase over 2021, the deadliest year in city history. On August 1, the murder count this year exceeded...
African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
Detectives promoted, new Assistant District Attorneys sworn in
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office recently announced new additions and promotions. The two new Assistant District Attorneys were sworn into office, and two county detectives were promoted to Lieutenant during a ceremony before President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. The newest prosecutors, Abigail Cocco and Rebekah Van Der...
Ambler father sentenced to probation as part of the college admissions bribery scandal
An Ambler (Lower Gwynedd) father was sentenced in federal court in Boston on August 11th as part of the nationwide scandal that involved parents bribing college coaches to obtain admission to universities for their children. The scandal involved numerous business executives, plus Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Huffman, and former Full House star Lori Loughlin.
Krasner won't appeal high court ruling in favor of former Philly cop charged in 2017 killing
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says they are not appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court after Pennsylvania’s high court ruled against them in the case against former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall.
Caddie academy helps provide work experience, life skills to underserved students
A group of 14 Philadelphia high school girls took part in a youth caddie program this summer, which offered them a chance to earn money, build relationships and learn important life skills. Eastern Caddie Academy is an initiative from the Western Golf Association that provides opportunities to underserved students. The...
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Man sentenced to prison for illegal firearm possession during 2020 civil unrest in West Philly
A previously convicted felon was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during an ATM theft attempt amid the civil unrest in June 2020, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Tuesday. Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 2, 2020, after...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More
- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
