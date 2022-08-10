Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Collider
'Joker 2' to Feature "Complicated Musical Sequences"
Joker: Folie à Deux seems to be the last man standing with the Discovery+ and Warner Bros. merger. There are other projects still in the works, but the sequel to the Joker film, which grossed $1.07 billion globally, is still on their priority list and a new look into what's happening with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and their line-up gives us a bit of a glance into the film as a whole and where they're taking it.
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
toofab.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Possible Options For Ezra Miller 'Flash' Film Amid Controversy
One scenario involves the film being pulled altogether. Warner Bros. is reportedly debating how to move forward with "The Flash" amid star Ezra Miller's ongoing controversies. According to The Hollywood Reporter a source said the studio is considering three possible options regarding the release of the DC movie, which is currently set for June 23, 2023, including one instance in which the film is pulled altogether.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
hypebeast.com
DC Entertainment Confirms "Mutiple" James Gunn Projects Are Moving Forward
In the past few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s shakeup with DC Entertainment projects have caused great confusion amongst fans and those internally. It is now unclear to the public what projects will continue since the newly formed company has shown that it is capable of shelving projects including Batgirl. While the studio has now declared that a new 10-year plan is currently in development for the DC Extended Universe. According to the Hollywood Reporter to the announcement, Warner had suggested that films based on Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock expected in the next few years.” However, with production and development currently slowed at the studio, there does not appear to be much sign of moving forward with these features.
