Vermont voters choose Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State candidates for November general election
Vermont voters on Tuesday chose numerous candidates who will continue their statewide campaigns to the November general election. The Democratic primary for Vermont Lieutenant Governor included newcomer Patricia Preston, former state representative Kitty Toll, current state representative Charlie Kimbell and former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. Unofficial results show Zuckerman winning the primary with nearly 42 percent, while Toll garnered 37 percent of the vote. Preston and Kimbell trail with each receiving less than 10 percent. Zuckerman, who gets a chance to regain the seat he held from 2017 to January 2021, spoke to supporters in Burlington after the results came in.
Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races
The race for a third spot in the Chittenden Central district remained too close to call. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic incumbents dominate in Chittenden County state Senate races.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary
In a statement just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters announced that he had conceded earlier that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah Copeland Hanzas ekes out narrow victory in Democratic secretary of state primary.
Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate
The Montpelier mayor was the top vote-getter among five candidates; incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik also qualified for the November ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate.
Clark wins Democratic primary for Vt. attorney general
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Clark beat her opponent, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, with about twice as many votes. Clark has worked in the AG’s office for the last eight years, most...
Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor
Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
Vermont voters weigh in on the issues that matter most to them on primary day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Primary day is well underway as Vermonters head to the polls. This year, we asked voters what is motivating them to cast their vote. Some voters who turned in early ballots said public safety is a big issue. "It really comes to safety first," said Julian...
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
Emerge Vermont alums win big in primary
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in last night’s primary election. The organization had 48 alums on the ballot with 44 wins and a 92% win rate. 37.5% of alums on the ballot were members of the New American Majority—Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women—while 10 were first-time candidates. Their victories are part of an emerging national trend that underscores the successes of women candidates at the ballot box.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Political analyst says GOP senate primary in Vermont will be a race to watch
How primary election turn out is likely to compare to previous elections. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says election turnout is largely driven by how contentious races are that year. Police investigate a suspicious death in Wardsboro, Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman was found dead on a...
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
GOP taps Michael Elmore for sheriff
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison’s Michael Elmore easily prevailed over Ron Holmes of Middlebury, 1,199 to 646, in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Addison County sheriff. Elmore will now advance to the Nov. 8 General Election, where he will face two independent opponents: Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Both Grant and Stacey have past experience as deputies with the Addison County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD).
New Yorkers to choose who runs against Elise Stefanik in this month's primary election
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Aug. 23, registered North Country New York voters of the Democratic Party will be able to vote in the primary U.S. House congressional race. New Yorkers have until Aug. 11 to register to vote or to change their registered parties. No matter where someone lives...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
