How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
South Korea investigates Apple and Google over new in-app payment law
What just happened? Governments around the globe are increasing pressure on Apple and Google to open up their mobile in-app payment rules. This week, South Korea is trying to demonstrate that its new "anti-Google" law has teeth by investigating both companies. On Tuesday, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) announced it...
