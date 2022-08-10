Athletic history has been made at Greenville Middle School. Jailyn Boone, pictured above, tried out and made the GMS football team. Head coach Brian Smith’s Facebook page stated the following: “I just wanna take this time to give JaiLynn Boone the shoutout she deserves. JaiLynn came to me saying she wanted to play football; however, I didn’t think she was serious. After several meetings with her and her parents, we determined she was very serious. So, Mr. Marlow (GMS principal) and myself made it happen. JaiLynn did great during spring training and had a good summer. She is now ready for some fall football! Because of JaiLynn’s determination and courage to defy the odds, history has been made at Greenville Middle School! Keep up the good work.” (Photo by Campbell Photography)

2 DAYS AGO