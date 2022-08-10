Read full article on original website
crestviewbulletin.com
Williams heading back to Paxton
Some things are just too good to pass up. Such was the case for Steve Williams when he made the decision to step away from his position as girls basketball coach and PE teacher at Crestview High School to return to Paxton School.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Boone first female football athlete at GMS
Athletic history has been made at Greenville Middle School. Jailyn Boone, pictured above, tried out and made the GMS football team. Head coach Brian Smith’s Facebook page stated the following: “I just wanna take this time to give JaiLynn Boone the shoutout she deserves. JaiLynn came to me saying she wanted to play football; however, I didn’t think she was serious. After several meetings with her and her parents, we determined she was very serious. So, Mr. Marlow (GMS principal) and myself made it happen. JaiLynn did great during spring training and had a good summer. She is now ready for some fall football! Because of JaiLynn’s determination and courage to defy the odds, history has been made at Greenville Middle School! Keep up the good work.” (Photo by Campbell Photography)
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
atmorenews.com
Pray walk at ECMS
Several people gathered at Escambia County Middle School Tuesday, August 2, to pray for administration, faculty, staff and students in this new school year. Participants visited various classrooms and common rooms, such as the cafeteria, to offer prayer. Shown are Pastor Darryl North, left, Empowerment Tabernacle, and Rev. Kevin Garrett, Atmore First Baptist Church.
atmorenews.com
August 10, 2022
Dorita Purifoy Purifoy Mrs. Dorita Purifoy, age 69, of Atmore, Ala. passed away most recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church (Freemanville Comm.) with Rev. Cleitis Walker, Sr. – Eulogist and Elder Edgar McCarthy – Host Pastor. Inhumation will be in Fairview Cemetery. Turner Funeral Chapel in charge of all arrangements.
Brewton Standard
Nurses pinned in ceremony at CACC
Often called the toughest course of study, nursing students at Brewton’s campus of Coastal Alabama Community College are finished with classwork. Their work was honored during traditional pinning ceremonies held at the college on Thursday, Aug. 4. With 28 graduating students, the latest graduates make up one of the...
atmorenews.com
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ opens this week
The Greater Escambia Council for the Arts’ production of “Cheaper By the Dozen” opens this week with shows August 11-14 and August 18-21. Evening shows begin at 7 and Sunday matinees begin at 2. There are two casts for this show. Tickets, $12 each, are available online...
crestviewbulletin.com
Seven developments coming to Baker
Seven targeted developments are coming to Baker, three of which are on Buck Ward Rd. Clyde Lewis, a. Baker resident, raised concerns about infrastructure capacity if the developments are approved. Baker is an unincorporated area just north of Crestview that is mostly rural with most residents living on acreage.
atmorenews.com
Citizen objects to zoning amendment
Atmore City Council, sitting one member short, gave unanimous approval during Monday’s (August 8) meeting to a zoning amendment that reclassifies a longtime business property that was previously zoned residential. The amendment, to change the property at 300 South Presley Street (where Just 4 Kids clothing shop is situated)...
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of August 17, 2022
Mrs. Dorita Purifoy, age 69, of Atmore, Ala. passed away most recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church (Freemanville Comm.) with Rev. Cleitis Walker, Sr. – Eulogist and Elder Edgar McCarthy – Host Pastor. Inhumation will be in Fairview Cemetery.
WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
utv44.com
Baldwin County School System continues to grow
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret the Baldwin County area is growing rapidly. So much so, two new schools are being added to the school system's roster beginning Wednesday. These additions have also created a need for more teachers. That's right, job fairs and an all-out blitz...
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
Sludge pond and polluted lagoon: In Gulf Shores, environmental battle rages over sewer plant
When Rhonda Caviedes arrived to visit her parent’s mobile home in March, she stepped outside and caught a whiff of something so foul that she immediately called 911. “The city fire department comes out, they investigated, looked over the fence and said, ‘it’s coming from the pond right over there,’” said Caviedes, an attorney from the Dallas area. “They told me I should leave the premises.”
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
getthecoast.com
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
Andalusia Star News
‘Pickers’ Pick in Andalusia: Local antique collector to be featured on Saturday’s episode of ‘American Pickers’
A lifelong passion for collecting things has landed a local a spot on the television show, “American Pickers.”. John Tisdale’s collection of vehicles, motorcyles, train memorablia and all sorts of antiques will be featured on the History Channel’s longrunning show this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tisdale grew...
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
