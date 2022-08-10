Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust: MPs 'running out of patience'
The government is drawing up "options" to deal with Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust, according to a Conservative MP. Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said she and colleagues were "running out of patience". It follows a meeting between a health minister, local MPs and the Norfolk and Suffolk...
BBC
Arriva North West: Political leaders urge bus firm to end strike
Political leaders have urged a bus firm to end a strike by drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England. Staff at Arriva North West have been on strike for more than three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July in a dispute over pay.
Avanti West Coast: Train drivers’ union boss attacks government ahead of strike
On the eve of another strike by train drivers working for nine rail firms, the general secretary of their union has attacked the government – implying the deeper dispute involving Avanti West Coast is politically motivated.As the inter-city train operator prepares to cut hundreds of services each day after Saturday’s strike, Mick Whelan, leader of Aslef, told The Independent: “I do wonder if somebody wanted to create the situation that we’re in now.”Ministers say the sharply reduced scheduled is “unavoidable” and blames coordinated action by train drivers. Avanti West Coast links London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
Developer given permission to close 300-year-old public footpath in Salford
Campaigners in Manchester say citizens’ rights to the river ‘should not be sacrificed for private gain’
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
BBC
North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
Can I get a refund if my train is cancelled due to the rail strikes?
Wednesday and Saturday’s national rail strikes - followed by more proposed for mid-August - will result in many cancelled and delayed journeys across the UK.Though much of London’s TfL network will operate as normal, large swathes of the UK will face heavy disruption, including no trains leaving Blackpool, Bournemouth or Portsmouth stations.On Wednesday 27 July, some 40,000 members of the RMT trade union will walk out for 24 hours.Network Rail has published a special timetable for Wednesday, with first trains departing at 7am and last trains at around 6.30pm. It estimates that only a fifth of usual train services...
