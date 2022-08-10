A page from a bible crafted 800 years ago by the monks of Glastonbury Abbey is on public display at its former home for the first time.The double-sided sheet is made from vellum, a specially prepared animal skin, usually that of a calf – that was used for books until the rise of paper production in the later Middle Ages.Taken from the beginning of the Book of Chronicles in the Old Testament, the first word of the book, “Adam”, is marked by an ornately illustrated “A” filled with a spiralling serpent entwined with foliage.The Latin text narrates the history of...

