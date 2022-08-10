ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G6Et_0hBh0Pso00
Image via Wilmington University.

When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the university for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.  

“I felt it would help me do my job better,” he said, adding that he was able to apply all the coursework at his workplace, and two classes were especially beneficial: “Critical Thinking” and “Culture in the Workplace.” Both inspire leaders to build productive and compassionate relationships with employees. “When you go to a workplace where people care about you,” Seiverd said, “it makes it a much better place for everyone.”  

A collaboration between faculty at WilmU’s colleges of Business and Social and Behavioral Sciences, the program prepares students to lead in diverse environments and build proficiencies in decision-making, interpersonal relations, change management and team facilitation. In addition, the offering is the only online undergraduate Organizational Leadership program in the nation that incorporates trauma-informed-approaches coursework. 

“Students also explore how trauma-informed approaches can be beneficial in leadership as trauma impacts everyone in an organization, including the leaders themselves,” said Dr. Debra Berke, director of WilmU’s Psychology and Organizational Dynamics programs. 

“We thought about a managerial approach, where leaders ask how they can best serve their employees, what motivates employees, and what will make them more engaged,” said Organizational Leadership Chair Dr. Mary Pat Braudis. She adds that the program prepares students for project and staff management rigors with comprehensive business coursework but also integrates social sciences coursework in leadership psychology and workplace culture. 

While Seiverd holds a high-level position, employees of every rank can benefit from the Organizational Leadership program, designed to empower any student interested in becoming a more well-rounded and forward-thinking leader.  

Learn more about WilmU’s Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program. 

Image via Wilmington University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years.
AUDUBON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Education
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — Malvern Bank

Malvern Bank, National Association was established in 1887 to serve the needs of the community. These needs have included banking, volunteering, and providing careers to local professionals. Recently, the bank has grown rapidly, and with this growth, it is seeing an accelerating need to add highly qualified people to its...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Change Management#College#Organizational Leadership
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
DELCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
DELCO.Today

In the Aftermath of Ida, Brandywine River Museum Gives Thanks

Museum trustee Thorpe Moeckel is about to cut the ribbon for the new chiller room at the Brandywine. A flood recovery ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon to mark the Sept. 1 flooding of the Brandywine River Museum from Hurricane Ida and to thank those who restored the museum so quickly, writes Rich Schwartzman for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy