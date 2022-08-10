Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Flippin' gorgeous
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is delivering the most beautiful foldable ever, complete with a bigger battery, smaller size, lighter weight, and more powerful processor.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today
There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
The Verge
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little better and still too expensive
Samsung, purveyor of the only serious foldables available on a global scale, is taking a victory lap with the Galaxy Fold 4. As is tradition, the company has announced full details after a parade of teases and leaks, confirming what we strongly suspected: it’s not a huge update. The...
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
Android Central
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuts with a slimmer hinge and wider screen
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a number of design improvements over its predecessor. The new foldable device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will hit store shelves on August 26...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything you need to know
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Hot off the presses, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here to take the crown from the Z Flip 3 with improved hardware, slight design refreshments, and enhanced cameras. Fortunately, the winning formula behind the Z Flip lineup hasn't been altered in any way — the modern-day clam-shell phone is still extremely compact and hides a large display inside, whereas the cover screen outside now provides even more useful information at a glance.
