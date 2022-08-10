ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display

Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
The Independent

Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones

Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
The Verge

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything you need to know

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Hot off the presses, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here to take the crown from the Z Flip 3 with improved hardware, slight design refreshments, and enhanced cameras. Fortunately, the winning formula behind the Z Flip lineup hasn't been altered in any way — the modern-day clam-shell phone is still extremely compact and hides a large display inside, whereas the cover screen outside now provides even more useful information at a glance.
