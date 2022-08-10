Read full article on original website
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?
To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?
The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
DEC Opening Thousands of Acres of Restricted Wetlands in New York For 16 Days
Thousands of acres of land in Upstate New York that is normally closed to the public, will be open for 16 days only. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is opening several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) usually restricted to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’
Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities. Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
One Of New York State’s Best-Selling Wines Has Entered The Hard Seltzer Game
New York State's Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is usually known for their Red Cat wine and more. Now they will be known as a brand to drink some amazing hard seltzers from. Hazlitt has announced that they are releasing four new wine seltzers. Those seltzers are the following flavors: Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
