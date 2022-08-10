JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO