Read full article on original website
Related
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pizza In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New Jersey
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
FOXBusiness
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
A New York couple bought an A-frame cabin 100 miles from the city and spent a year renovating it as a pandemic project. Now they're listing it for $585,000 — check it out.
They bought the property in August 2020 for $160,000. Two years and a renovation later, they're listing it for $400,000 more than they bought it for.
American Airlines rebooked a mom on a flight home that would have forced her to leave her 7- and 8-year-old sons behind for days in NYC
Sarah Ripmaster had to spend hours on the phone with American Airlines to get her sons on the same rebooked flight or face leaving them behind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supermarkets say more customers are walking off with store hand baskets since New Jersey bag ban took effect
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — It may be harder to find a hand basket at New Jersey supermarkets these days. After the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect in May, store operators say customers have been walking off with them. Because New Jersey food stores are no...
This Charming 4-Bedroom Home In North Carolina Is For Sale For Only $186,000 (PHOTOS)
This home for sale in North Carolina has many bedrooms, a quaint front porch, and a hint of vintage architecture. It's currently on listed on the cheaper side of what you can get in the same area. This four-bedroom, two-story home cost just $186,000 and is nestled on a quiet...
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say
The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0