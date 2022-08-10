Read full article on original website
Related
stevenspoint.news
Former SPASH track star Willis presented with proclamation
STEVENS POINT – Recent SPASH graduate Roisin Willis continued to turn heads, this time on a global stage. Due to her accomplishments last week at the U20 World Athletics Championships and bringing home two gold medals, Mayor Mike Wiza presented Willis with a proclamation on Aug 9 at the Schmeeckle Reserve.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: The edge of night
Martin Weaver submitted this photo and note: “Evening descends upon Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, after another day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
WSAW
Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users. The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
waupacanow.com
Rally for Iola set for Sept. 17
Registration is now open for the third annual Rally for Iola, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Iola Car Show grounds in Iola. “The Rally for Iola was born in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Iola Car Show during the pandemic,” said Ali Johnson, the show’s marketing specialist. “We wanted to give people an avenue to celebrate the automotive hobby in a safe way and the Rally did just that.”
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
Primary Election Day: Voters across Northeast Wisconsin cast their ballots
It is primary election day in the Badger State and voters across Northeast Wisconsin have eagerly casted their ballots.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Fuel Prices Continue Downward Trend, Nearing Pre-Spike Levels
While gas prices are still higher than they were before the first major spike back in March, they have seen a drastic decline over the last two months. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price in Manitowoc County is down 16 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.69 per gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Repaving project on Franklin Street, County Highway Z in Wausau to begin Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A repaving project is scheduled to begin Monday on a six-mile stretch of Franklin Street/ County Highway Z in the city of Wausau to the town of Wausau. Work will begin on Franklin Street at 13th Street. Franklin Street continues outside Wausau city limits and becomes County Highway Z.
stevenspoint.news
Hilpert receives DAISY award
STEVENS POINT – Patricia Hilpert of Stevens Point was recently honored with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, for nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Now in her 80s and retired, Patricia served for many years as a nurse and nursing supervisor...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building a house for a disabled veteran. Help is needed as the project moves into its next phase. “We got the basement poured last week and the lumber comes on Wednesday,” said Ed Korlesky, Building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
Comments / 0