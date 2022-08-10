Summer’s not quite over, but the back-to-school season is certainly almost here. There’s nothing more stressful than last-minute shopping, so when it comes to the essentials, shopping early is a must! Starting with the most important school essentials, backpacks are usually an annual purchase for students. Get a head start on your shopping list with Pretty Dope Society and enhance your child’s backpack with a whole lot of Black representation.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO