ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Toms River Expands Barrier Island Teen Curfew
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The teen curfew which prohibits juveniles from roaming the streets at...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Ocean County Roadway
A serious motorcycle crash shut a roadway in Ocean County Saturday, Aug. 13. A medevac was called to the 400 block of Manchester Boulevard in Manchester, shutting the road at Hilltop around 3 p.m. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Yes! Ice Cream! 10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Ocean County, NJ
We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's later this weekend for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend. I remember growing up and coming to...
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
The History Of South Seaside Park Attempts At Leaving Berkeley
BERKELEY – A large group of South Seaside Park residents took Berkeley Township to court because they wanted to leave Berkeley Township. While this same thing is happening right now, it’s a case of history repeating itself. According to a New York Times article dated Dec. 7, 1975...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend
The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
