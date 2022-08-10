ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW

There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend

The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

 https://mybeachradio.com

