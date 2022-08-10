ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Gordon
Jake Wells

Some shoppers hesitant to use self-checkouts

woman at self-checkoutPhoto by Ben Schumin (Creative Commons) Have you noticed that when you go shopping there are often more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you? Self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. The key factor for employers is that self-checkout reduces labor costs. When you have a lot of stores, the savings starts to add up. There are over 170 Walmarts in Ohio alone. And Walmart is expected to be going fully to self-checkout. (source) Walmart can decide staff each store with multiple cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Company Walmart#Target
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Here’s how families are back-to-school shopping amid inflation

While U.S. inflation has slightly dropped, some parents are still worried about shopping for back-to-school supplies before the school year starts. Recent surveys have revealed that back-to-school budgets are rising this year, potentially as a response to inflation. Back-to-school spending has risen on average by 5.4% this year, according to a survey from JLL, a global real estate company. The average budget for back-to-school shopping has risen to $339 per child this year in comparison to $322 last year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Is Playing Catch-Up Ahead of the Holidays

Kohl’s shoppers can now choose the self-pickup option to collect their online purchases at any of the chain’s more than 1,100 stores. The retailer is expanding the in-store pickup service to all locations so that customers don’t have to wait in line to retrieve purchases they’ve already paid for. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify when the order will be ready in the designated Self-Pickup area. After heading to the store and clicking “Open Pickup Pass” in the email, customers will then be directed to the area in the...
RETAIL
TODAY.com

How to get your groceries delivered without breaking the bank

As food prices rise like summer temperatures, the demand for delivery services has cooled in contrast. Inflation in the grocery aisle has caused families around the country to pinch pennies more than ever before. In fact, food prices have gone up 10.4% from last year’s costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy