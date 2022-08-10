ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Here are the cities, states where millennial Salt Lake City residents moved

By Kim Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 2 days ago

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies , et al., 2022, " The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets "; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

About a quarter of young adults who grew up in Salt Lake City packed their bags and moved to other parts of the state or the West Coast by the age of 26, according to census data.

Details: Axios looked at a Center of Economic Studies analysis of census migration data comparing where Salt Lake City residents lived at the age of 16 to where they moved by 26.

Yes, but: The data only measures where millennials born between 1984 and 1992 moved up until 2018, which is not reflective of moving trends that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State of play: Whether it's due to seeking educational opportunities or wanting to move to cities where the cost of living is lower, the data show a glimpse as to why millennials are leaving town.

The big picture: On average, young adults who grew up in Salt Lake City moved 165 miles away for a job — 17 miles below the national average.

By the numbers: Overall, about 8% of millennials who moved out of Salt Lake City remained in Utah, with 4.6% moving to Provo, followed by Logan (1.7%) and St. George (.9%)

  • Some of the largest higher education institutions in the state are located in or near Provo, Logan and St. George, like BYU, USU and Southern Utah University.
  • Aside from Los Angeles, the cost of living in top cities millennials moved to were 2% to 6% lower than Salt Lake City, according to NerdWallet's cost of living calculator .
  • Of those who left Salt Lake City, 17% moved to a different state. The top states among them include Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Washington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Modern Farmhouse Nestled in A Picturesque Mountain Setting of Serene Tranquility and Panoramic Views Asking $12.75 Million in Salt Lake City

Description About This Farmhouse in Salt Lake City. The Farmhouse in Salt Lake City, a fabulous home nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy offering everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained is now available for sale. This home located at 4033 S Parkview Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Lindsay (Phone: 801-580-5567) at Coldwell Banker Realty – Union Heights for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down

Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
UTAH STATE
dishingpc.com

Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
visitsaltlake.com

The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake

Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah’s rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state’s trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah’s potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City OB-GYN refutes council member Alvord's floating baby claims

Salt Lake County Council member Dave Alvord is facing backlash on Twitter over inaccurate medical claims he posted in regard to how fetuses are developed in the womb. Background: Alvord, a Republican who served as mayor of South Jordan, said babies are not part of women's bodies and claimed umbilical cords and placentas do not connect to women. "The baby floats inside the woman. It is not about the woman's body, it's to kill then remove the baby's body. It is done in greater proportion to black babies," he said in the tweet Aug. 6. The tweet was in response...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Census
Axios Salt Lake City

Economic class-crossing friendships are unusually common in Utah

Lower-income Utahns have more higher-income friends than do residents of almost any other state, according to a study published last week in the journal Nature.Why it matters: Children from low-income families who have wealthier friends are more likely to have economic mobility as adults, the study found.Friendships across class lines were a stronger predictor of future incomes than family structure, school quality, racial demographics and employment rates, researchers reported.Details: The study analyzed friendships of 70 million Facebook users. Researchers found that if low-income children grew up in neighborhoods where 70% of their friends were rich, their future incomes would be...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

No weekend plans? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City Aug. 12-14

From hot air balloons to dinosaurs, check out these fun events happening in Salt Lake County this weekend. What's happening: Witness a different kind of rainbow in the sky at Sandy's annual hot air balloon festival. The festival will also feature a free concert, a crafts station and a 5k...
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT
147
Followers
130
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

Comments / 0

Community Policy