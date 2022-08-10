ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
Business Insider

RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November

Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
CONNECTICUT STATE
HuffPost

Rep. Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary Challenge

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose outspoken, progressive governing style inspires both deep loyalty and impassioned opposition, narrowly won her Democratic primary race on Tuesday. Omar defeated former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels for the Democratic nomination in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. Samuels exceeded expectations by holding Omar to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Salon

Ilhan Omar barely fends off primary challenger boosted by right-wing PAC money and "nasty attacks"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday narrowly fended off a Democratic primary challenger whose campaign was bankrolled in part by a GOP operative, corporate lobbyists, and prominent Minnesota businessmen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal

Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

