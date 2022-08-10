Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County
A woman is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday evening. The post Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY—A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
ozarkradionews.com
Three Area Teens Injured in Saturday Crash
Mountain Grove, AR. – Three teenagers from the area have become injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 6th. This crash occurred on Gumbo Road, 1 mile South of Mountain Grove. Tyler Long and Waylon Williams, two 18-year-old males from Mountain Grove and Hartville, respectively, were riding in a 1997 Chevy S10, when Long failed to yield at a stop sign. They then collided with a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mountain Grove, forcing both of them off the right side of the road.
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
ozarkradionews.com
Houston Juvenile Injured In Hiking Accident
Houston, MO. – A 17-year-old juvenile has sustained serious injury and was transported by air medical transport following a hiking accident on Saturday. At roughly 4:30pm, a 17-year-old hiker fell around 30ft while hiking on the Narrows Trail, a hiking trail halfway between Houston and Bucyrus. The hiker appeared to fall off of a cliffside, and then rolled an additional 50 feet from the initial impact, seriously injuring them in the process.
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
KYTV
Hiker suffers serious injuries after 30-foot fall on Texas County, Mo. trail
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A hiker, 17, suffered serious injuries after falling 30 feet off a cliff along a walking trail in Texas County. The fall happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on the Narrows trail near Houston. Rescuers made their way down the steep terrain to assess the patient...
18-year-old accused of firing gun at Phelps County Fair
An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair last weekend.
houstonherald.com
County man charged with felonies after alleged kidnapping of woman
A Texas County man faces a trio of charges – including two felonies – after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident involving a woman on Saturday, Aug. 6. Bryon G. Pettijohn, 41, of the 17000 block of Highway Y in Elk Creek, is charged with second-degree kidnapping (a class D felony), third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony) and second-degree property damage (a misdemeanor).
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
houstonherald.com
MoDOT conducting study of a portion of U.S. 63; southern Missouri not included
The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and safety study with its consultant team to identify ways to improve the 47-mile stretch of U.S. 63, from south of the U.S. 50 interchange in Osage County to Rolla in Phelps County. The goal is to explore specific improvements that...
Comments / 0