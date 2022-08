BELOIT, WI (WHTC AM/FM) – The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied from two different two-run deficits and took their first lead of the ballgame on a go-ahead RBI-single from Esney Chacon in the tenth inning as part of a 5-4 win over the Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday. Chacon, who stranded...

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO