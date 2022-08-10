ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, & more – everything you need to know

Samsung’s big Unpacked press event of the summer is finally here, bringing fans a variety of new devices that will be available for preorder almost immediately after the show. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones are the main attraction of the press conference. But Samsung also has new wearables to go along with its next-gen phones. We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display

Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

HP's back-to-school sale offer: $350 off the HP ENVY laptop

As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school. In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Xpc#Barebone#Intel Core#Intel Xeon W#Vfx#Cad#Pci Express#Vpro
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled

We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

New NVIDIA Neural Graphics SDKs

NVIDIA has announced the roll-out of new Neural Graphics SDKs to help make Metaverse content creation available to all, providing over 10 different tools and programs including new additions in the form of NeuralVDB and Kaolin Wisp to enable fast 3D content creation for designers and creators worldwide. The Neural Graphics SDKs can be used to create 3D objects for games, virtual worlds and building scenes.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Razr 2022 gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Gets Redesign, 4,000Hz Polling Option

Razer's other esports gaming mouse, the DeathAdder line, follows in the footsteps of the company's Viper V2 Pro for many of its updates to the wireless DeathAdder V3 Pro. The V3 Pro's price even rises from $130 for the V2 Pro to match the Viper's at $150. It's available today. Its launch partner, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, potentially breaks new ground in speed for the professionals who need it.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays

The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Motorola to launch a new budget tablet in India on August 17

One more budget Android tablet is going to launch in the Indian market. Motorola is launching Moto Tab G62 on the Indian market on August 17. Looking at the teaser images, we can expect this new tablet from Motorola to be a lite version of the Moto Tab G70 which was launched earlier this year by Motorola.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022

At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

Meta’s flailing Portal repurposed as a wireless portable monitor

Meta's Portal displays have always felt pretty niche. The 10- to 14-inch screens were heavily marketed as video-calling devices for apps like Facebook Messenger and Zoom. Even with the addition of music apps like Spotify and productivity apps like Microsoft Teams and a calendar, the products struggled to become something that felt necessary in tech-gadget-filled homes.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Origin PC Millennium 5000T Review

In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display

Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy