In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO