Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, & more – everything you need to know
Samsung’s big Unpacked press event of the summer is finally here, bringing fans a variety of new devices that will be available for preorder almost immediately after the show. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones are the main attraction of the press conference. But Samsung also has new wearables to go along with its next-gen phones. We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
HP's back-to-school sale offer: $350 off the HP ENVY laptop
As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school. In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
RealPower PB-10000 Solar wireless charging power bank launches with 37 Wh battery and LED lamp
The RealPower PB-10000 Solar is a new wireless charging solar power bank. As the name suggests, the gadget has a 10,000 mAh (37 Wh) lithium polymer battery pack, which you can use to power devices such as smartphones and laptops on the go. For example, the PB-10000 can fast charge gadgets like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 and AirPods.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
New NVIDIA Neural Graphics SDKs
NVIDIA has announced the roll-out of new Neural Graphics SDKs to help make Metaverse content creation available to all, providing over 10 different tools and programs including new additions in the form of NeuralVDB and Kaolin Wisp to enable fast 3D content creation for designers and creators worldwide. The Neural Graphics SDKs can be used to create 3D objects for games, virtual worlds and building scenes.
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Gets Redesign, 4,000Hz Polling Option
Razer's other esports gaming mouse, the DeathAdder line, follows in the footsteps of the company's Viper V2 Pro for many of its updates to the wireless DeathAdder V3 Pro. The V3 Pro's price even rises from $130 for the V2 Pro to match the Viper's at $150. It's available today. Its launch partner, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, potentially breaks new ground in speed for the professionals who need it.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
Motorola to launch a new budget tablet in India on August 17
One more budget Android tablet is going to launch in the Indian market. Motorola is launching Moto Tab G62 on the Indian market on August 17. Looking at the teaser images, we can expect this new tablet from Motorola to be a lite version of the Moto Tab G70 which was launched earlier this year by Motorola.
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
Meta’s flailing Portal repurposed as a wireless portable monitor
Meta's Portal displays have always felt pretty niche. The 10- to 14-inch screens were heavily marketed as video-calling devices for apps like Facebook Messenger and Zoom. Even with the addition of music apps like Spotify and productivity apps like Microsoft Teams and a calendar, the products struggled to become something that felt necessary in tech-gadget-filled homes.
Samsung unpacks Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with upgraded cameras and styling
Incremental upgrades across the board for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 – but that's no bad thing
Origin PC Millennium 5000T Review
In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
