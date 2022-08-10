ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES has career opportunities for area educators.Image via iStock.

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.

There are numerous advantages to a CCRES career, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs.

CCRES currently has the following open positions.

Behavior Consultant/Behavior Analyst/BCBA

The CCRES hire for these roles will be welcomed with a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000.

BC/BA/BCBA professionals write and monitor individual treatment plans for children diagnosed with behavioral and mental health disorders such Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD).

They also aid in the development of adaptive skills, enabling children to take a more positive role in school, home, and community settings.

Further, they provide prescribed behavioral consultation to the family and/or school; train Behavioral Health Technicians (BHTs) in appropriate therapeutic interventions; write functional behavior assessments (FBAs); and attend to cases for an authorized two- to three-hour period per week, based on family medical necessity.

Over time, BC/BA/BCBA professionals build and manage a caseload of multiple clients.

Learn more about the Behavior Consultant/Behavior Analyst/BCBA position.

Personal Care Assistant (PCA)

The Personal Care Assistant (PCA) is a field employee position, working all student days during the school calendar year. The starting rate for this role is a generous $20 per hour.

PCAs provide one-to-one assistance to children/adolescents with emotional and behavior disorders in the school setting, based on medical needs of the client. Prompt intervention is also a key skill, to address issues of behavior management, conflict resolution, and anger management.

Success in this career also hinges on peer interaction skills based on IEP goals or school-supplied behavioral treatment plans provided by school official or a Behavior Specialist Consultant. 

Learn more about the Personal Care Assistant position.

Behavior Health Technician

CCRES Behavior Health Technicians, eligible for a $2,500 bonus upon hiring, works in the field to provide one-to-one emotional and behavioral interventions to children/adolescents in need of Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS).

The opportunity represents excellent experience for a new high-school graduate (or similarly credentialed individual). It provides the opportunity to embark on a career of making a daily difference in the lives of individuals with special needs. The only other qualification is a preference for some experience working with children.

Further, for those toward the end of their traditional careers, it’s a prime opportunity that provides flexible schedules and engaging work with children in homes and schools.

CCRES’ Behavior Health Technicians provide individualized assistance to children and adolescents with behavior disorders in the school, home, and community setting, based on medical needs. They promptly intervene in areas of behavior management, conflict resolution, anger management, and peer interaction skills. Responses to these situations are based on treatment-plan goals established by a Behavior Consultant or Behavior Analyst (Master’s Level Clinician).

Associated tasks include collecting daily data and documenting progress notes in a prescribed format for each session.

Learn more about the Behavior Health Technician position.

Find out more about all CCRES career openings.

