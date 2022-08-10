ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL

Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season

Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Report: Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth Replace Brees, Tirico for Notre Dame Games

NBC has reportedly settled on a new announce team for Notre Dame football games during the 2022 season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be the color analyst for Fighting Irish games, while Jac Collinsworth, the son of NBC Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth, will do the play-by-play.
NOTRE DAME, IN

