Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
Report: Browns to Consider Major QB Trade If Watson Suspension Increases
The NFL is appealing a six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson.
Bears Rumors: Roquan Smith Top-Paid LB Offer 'Not Real'; Contract 'Way Backloaded'
The Chicago Bears are interested in making Roquan Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, but their latest offer to the inside linebacker is considered "not a real highest-paid offer" and is "way backloaded," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL Could Reach Settlement amid Appeal of 6-Game Suspension
While the NFL and Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the possibility of a settlement between the league and the veteran quarterback isn't out of the question. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it's "not out of the question" that...
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL
Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract
Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
ESPN: Insiders 'Skeptical' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Land Contract Due to Money Gap
It's looking increasingly unlikely that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will ink a long-term contract. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported people around the NFL are "skeptical" that a deal gets done before Jackson's self-imposed deadline of Week 1. "Some of the people I'm talking to around the league are a...
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sets Week 1 as Deadline to Complete Contract Extension
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not plan to negotiate a new contract once the 2022 NFL regular season begins. According to Ryan Mink of the team website, Jackson said Saturday that Week 1 is his cutoff for contract talks. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson responded, "Yeah, for sure," when...
Antonio Brown Names ‘Biggest Regret’ From His NFL Career
The seven-time Pro Bowler says he is going to miss playing in live games.
Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
Report: Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth Replace Brees, Tirico for Notre Dame Games
NBC has reportedly settled on a new announce team for Notre Dame football games during the 2022 season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be the color analyst for Fighting Irish games, while Jac Collinsworth, the son of NBC Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth, will do the play-by-play.
