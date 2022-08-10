Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles around 2:20 a.m., according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one of...
Fox 19
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider and critically hurting the other
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
Fox 19
Fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers. It was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The entire intersection is shut down until further notice, according to Middletown...
UPDATE: EMA: Standoff involving pursuit, shooting suspect in Clinton County has ended
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. All law enforcement operations have ended following an over six-hour standoff with a suspect accused of trying to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, and being involved in a shootout with officers in Clinton County, according to the county’s EMA spokesperson.
Fox 19
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
Fox 19
Juveniles hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation as large fire destroys SE Indiana home
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to a hospital when they were burned and suffered smoke inhalation as a large fire destroyed a home in southeastern Indiana overnight, fire officials say. The juveniles are being treated at Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville, according to the Osgood...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
Fox 19
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, fled into Clinton County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 are shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 after an armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati and then fled, according to the FBI. The FBI says an armed person tried to breach the...
Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d
RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
Fox 19
Watch for travel delays from NB I-75 crash on Brent Spence Bridge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 due to a crash with an overturned vehicle at the I-71/75 split on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to www.ohgo.com. All lanes were shut down initially when the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. All lanes are...
WLWT 5
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash
Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury.
WKRC
Covington Police seek vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are looking for help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a man walking on I-75 Monday. Donald Holt, 60, of Independence was walking south on northbound I-75 near the 12th Street ramp when he was struck. His body was found lying against a barrier.
Funeral arrangements in place for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
"(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind," reads the obituary. "Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater."
