Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Parents remove videos of their kids from TikTok after ‘Wren Eleanor’ warning
An account featuring a 3-year-old girl has sparked a discussion on online safety.
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Woman Criticized for Wanting to 'Rehome' Adopted Daughters Through Facebook
"Sally wants to leave her adopted girls with me as part of the divorce proceedings as she too doesn't want them," the post read.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
CNBC
WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected
WhatsApp will soon launch a feature that lets users slip out of group chats undetected. It's part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking to enhance privacy. WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to...
The number of U.S. teens who say they’re online ‘almost constantly’ has nearly doubled in the past 7 years, study says—and they’re not on Facebook much at all
Gen Z’ers are often mocked by older generations for never putting their phones down, sharing their entire lives online, and closely monitoring the lives of others on social media. It turns out, older generations might be right. Habitual internet use among teenagers has nearly doubled since 2015, when 24%...
TikTok is getting all the attention, but more teens spend time on YouTube, survey says
TikTok is widely seen as the most popular social media app among teens, but new data shows one in five teens use YouTube "almost constantly."
TODAY.com
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
9to5Mac
Snapchat parental controls finally landed: Can view chat contacts, but not messages
Snapchat parental controls have been long-promised, but their implementation has proceeded at a snail’s pace. A tool announced back in May has now finally launched. Known as Family Center, the tool lets parents see who their kids are chatting with, but does not allow them to view the actual content of the messages …
Facebook rolls out new privacy test for messages after facing backlash for handing over chats to Nebraska police of girl accused of having an illegal abortion
Facebook is testing a method of secure communication on Messenger after sharing chats with cops investigating a Nebraska teen's alleged abortion.
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
Kids may have secret weapon in fighting off COVID
BOSTON - Children may have an advantage when it comes to fighting off COVID, and their secret weapon may be their noses. Children tend to experience milder symptoms of COVID compared to adults, and Australian researchers may have discovered one reason why. They found that the lining of children's noses...
KIDS・
FOXBusiness
Snapchat introduces first parental controls, allowing parents see who their teens are messaging
Snapchat is rolling out its first parental controls as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny for exposing young users to potentially harmful content. Despite the rise of TikTok, Snapchat and its disappearing messages have remained popular with teens with an estimated 46 million monthly activate users in the United States.
Snapchat's New Parental Control Still Has Safety Concerns
"We know parents and caregivers want additional ways to help keep their teens safe," Snapchat said on Tuesday.
Online privacy in a post-Roe world
With abortion now or soon to be restricted in many states, tech companies that collect user details face new calls to limit that tracking.
How To Protect Your Kids On Social Media
Snapchat is rolling out a 'Family Center' tool allowing parents to monitor who their children are in communication with. Social Good Reporter from Mashable, Chase DiBenedetto, joined us on 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss this news in the tech world and how parents can help keep their kids safe online. Watch!
KIDS・
CBS News
