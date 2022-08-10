Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County deputies search for suspects in Allsup’s armed robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects behind an armed robbery early Thursday morning. They say the two men walked into the Allsup’s in Paradise Hills with guns and pointed them at the clerk. Deputies did not say what they stole but they were seen leaving in a four-door gray […]
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men also in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of Muhammed Syed, the man arrested in the murder of two of the four Muslim men in Albuquerque, has also been arrested. He is facing charges in connection to giving afalse address when purchasing guns last summer. Maiwand Syed, also known as Shaheen Syed is in custody after a special […]
Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
Fear turns to shock among Albuquerque Muslims as police say the shooter is a Muslim
Businesses were closed and people skipped prayer services after the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, three of them in the past two weeks. Now, the fear has given way to confusion over a motive.
Update in Albuquerque ‘serial killer’ case as ‘prime suspect’ in shootings detained after cops find vehicle of interest
A PRIME suspect is in custody in the murders of two Muslim men after four deaths sparked serial killer fears in Albuquerque. Police tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the murders - three of which have occurred during the last three weeks - and arrested the driver.
Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
'It's starting to get worse': Eight days into August, Coronado Park still not closed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Bravo Brewery sits at 1912 2nd Street in North West Albuquerque. “Some people don't like the idea that it has concertina wire across the top,” said Rio Bravo Brewery c0-owner Denise Baker. The brewery didn’t always have wiring. “They've thrown trash. They've slept...
New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
