ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

SCORE: The Do’s and Don’ts of Turning Your Hobby into a Business

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syiMU_0hBgxx8D00
Image via SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties.

Do you or someone you know enjoy a hobby such as working with textiles – weaving, spinning, tie-dye, fabric bleaching – or crafts/artistic items made of wood, bamboo, glass, jute, soil, etc.?

Many talented artisans have been creating handicrafts as a hobby for centuries, locally and nationally. There’s no need for “technical training” to start a business selling your works. And the good news is that there’s a nationwide demand for handcrafted goods.

Now is a great time to get started if you’ve ever dreamed of turning your crafts hobby into a business. 

But there are a few things to consider.

It’s essential to understand the critical differences between doing something for fun and doing it as a for-profit enterprise. Suppose you create pottery as a hobby; you can spend hours designing and making pottery. But once you turn that hobby into a business, you not only need to make time for the creative aspects of the company, but you must devote hours to things like marketing, managing, selling, pricing, hiring, and juggling finances.

What to watch out for when turning a hobby into a business?

Do it! This does not mean just blindly jumping in and opening your doors. You have to do your homework (see below). But if you spend too much time thinking about it, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. And you end up doing nothing. 

So do something every day to propel your startup.

Do your homework. You’ll need to learn how to price your goods, manage your time, and discover all the things you don’t know, so you can ask the right questions and find the right solutions.

Talk to people who’ve successfully launched a business from a hobby, or chat with a SCORE mentor.

Find a SCORE mentor to discuss any questions you have about this or other aspects of starting up a small business. Many SCORE volunteers in Chester and Delaware Counties are small business owners too!

Do understand your strengths and weaknesses. 

Don’t spend your precious time tackling tasks you can quickly and affordably outsource to a freelancer or independent contractor. For example, suppose you’re launching a new website to promote your new business or sell your products online. In that case, you will likely save time (and time is money) by outsourcing the design of your site. You’ll need to learn the basics of search engine optimization (SEO). Still, it may be better to outsource your ongoing SEO as well. The same goes for marketing and other essential business tasks as well. 

Do consider where you plan to sell your crafts. You can start small by selling at local fairs.

Go bigger by launching an e-commerce website. Or instead, Shopify, a multinational platform that helps businesses run e-commerce stores, suggests you explore online marketplaces

Etsy is the most well-known of these options and is an excellent place to launch your crafts business

Do embrace technology. Your handicrafts business may be based on techniques that are centuries old, but modern technology can be a lifesaver. There’s an app for nearly everything you need, whether it’s social media management, bookkeeping, or more.

Do seek advice. You don’t have to do this on your own. Are there others in your community who’ve launched businesses selling their crafts? Are there social media communities or other groups focused on doing what you want to do? And, of course, you can find a SCORE mentor who can guide you. 

SCORE in-person Workshop:  How to Start and Operate a Small Business

Warning: one big don’t: 

Don’t treat your business as a hobby. To succeed, you need to develop a business mindset. Treating it like this is critical because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) cares about the difference. It says a hobby is typically not something you do to make a profit. Overall there are nine factors the IRS considers to determine whether your activity is a business engaged in making a profit:

  1. Are the tasks or transactions handled in a businesslike manner? Do you maintain complete, accurate books and records?
  2. Are there personal motives in working on a hobby? This aspect is very subjective, as many people engage in tasks they derive personal pleasure in whether or not they make a profit.
  3. Does the time and effort you put into your hobby indicate you intend to make it profitable?
  4. Do you depend on income from this hobby for your livelihood?
  5. Are there losses incurred while working on your craft due to circumstances beyond your control? Or are the losses typical in the startup phase of your type of business?
  6. Do you have the knowledge needed to develop this hobby as a successful business?
  7. Were you successful in making a profit in similar activities in the past?
  8. Has the activity made a profit in recent years? How much profit does it make today?
  9. Do you expect to make a future profit from the appreciation of the assets used for your craft?

With help, be sure you choose a proper business structure for your firm to protect your personal assets by incorporating your company.  

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985, with 100 dedicated volunteers today who provide confidential mentoring at no charge and offer business seminars, workshops and webinars to benefit the local community. 

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Find out more about SCORE Chester and Delaware counties.

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 412 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken

Colin McHale added a new listing for rent at 412 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. Available for Rent Immediately. A completely renovated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks. The home features Central Air, a new completely open first floor living space with a totally renovated kitchen including brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood throughout provides Conshohocken character with 2022 modern finishes including crown modeling! The second floor features 3 bedrooms with remote controlled ceiling fans in each room. A sparking white tiled bathroom and additional closet space in the hallway for additional storage. New Washer & Dryer in the large freshly painted basement. The backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. The oversized garage can fit any SUV from the rear alley. This property is walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and Superfit for exercise. Minutes to all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Not to forget the easy Access to 276, 476 and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Delaware County, PA
Delaware County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
DELCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Town Square LIVE News

New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes

New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
AUDUBON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Media Management#Linus Business
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
DELCO.Today

Spring Garden Township Grows Gathering Spaces for Community

After more than 25 years in the playground design business, General Recreation’s consultant Steve Hemler still approaches a new client like Spring Garden Township, and a new project with youthful enthusiasm. Here’s how he described coming on board with Spring Garden Township project in York, PA. “We’ve been...
YORK, PA
DELCO.Today

In the Aftermath of Ida, Brandywine River Museum Gives Thanks

Museum trustee Thorpe Moeckel is about to cut the ribbon for the new chiller room at the Brandywine. A flood recovery ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon to mark the Sept. 1 flooding of the Brandywine River Museum from Hurricane Ida and to thank those who restored the museum so quickly, writes Rich Schwartzman for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy