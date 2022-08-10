ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
ALABAMA STATE
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lively debate over proposed changes to historic Castro Theater

SAN FRANCISCO - There was a full house at the Castro Theater Thursday night. Community members gathered to voice their opinions on proposed changes to the historic theater. It was a lively and passionate debate about its future. The theater's management wanted to add removable seats to accommodate a variety...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Libby Schaaf
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman fatally shot in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
UNION CITY, CA
vallejosun.com

Spokesperson Brittany Jackson leaves Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO – Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has another vacancy to fill after Brittany K. Jackson resigned from her position as the department’s civilian spokesperson. Williams didn’t respond to questions about why Jackson left the city after more than two years as non-sworn public information officer for the Vallejo Police Department. A page on the department’s website containing a message from Jackson has since been taken down.
VALLEJO, CA
crimevoice.com

Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest

OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Mayor#East Oakland#City Council#Violent Crime#Ktvu
KTVU FOX 2

21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man wanted in San Jose homicide caught in Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mexico this week in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose back in April, police said Friday. Jose Aguirre is accused of the shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

