Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: Pomella Summerfest, Laurel Street Fair, and a mayoral candidates forum
Sure, the days are getting shorter, which means that the end of summer is upon us—but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy what’s left of it. This week’s roundup includes an in-person mayoral candidates forum, the return of the Laurel Street Fair, a Thursday outdoor pop-up with live music, and two art exhibitions.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
KTVU FOX 2
Lively debate over proposed changes to historic Castro Theater
SAN FRANCISCO - There was a full house at the Castro Theater Thursday night. Community members gathered to voice their opinions on proposed changes to the historic theater. It was a lively and passionate debate about its future. The theater's management wanted to add removable seats to accommodate a variety...
Despite new owners, Berkeley's Oceanview Diner has barely changed in 40 years
The food, from huevos rancheros to fluffy apple brandy souffle pancakes, has barely changed since 1982.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
vallejosun.com
Spokesperson Brittany Jackson leaves Vallejo Police Department
VALLEJO – Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has another vacancy to fill after Brittany K. Jackson resigned from her position as the department’s civilian spokesperson. Williams didn’t respond to questions about why Jackson left the city after more than two years as non-sworn public information officer for the Vallejo Police Department. A page on the department’s website containing a message from Jackson has since been taken down.
crimevoice.com
Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest
OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
KTVU FOX 2
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
Solano County Sheriff’s to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man wanted in San Jose homicide caught in Mexico
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mexico this week in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose back in April, police said Friday. Jose Aguirre is accused of the shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.
Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
Comments / 2