ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

State Police investigating after man shot while driving on Virginia interstate in Hampton

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFPOx_0hBgwCcZ00

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation after an interstate shooting late Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the shooting, which occurred on the Interstate 664 north on-ramp to Interstate 64 east around 9:15 p.m. in Hampton.

A male victim was driving north on I-664 when a car he did not recognize pulled up next to him and began shooting at his car, according to police. The man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

Police said the victim was not able to describe the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

Severe storms threaten with flash flooding, damaging winds, hail

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
HAYSI, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Violent Crime#The Virginia State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
foxwilmington.com

Elderly Virginia Woman Saved From Fire by Sheriff’s Deputies

An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy