westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
KFVS12
Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
14news.com
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement. Details on what led to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
wkdzradio.com
Both Sides Still Awaiting Discovery In Brandon Death
Considerable discovery remains for both Michaela Carpinet’s defense and the Commonwealth’s office — surrounding the January DUI death of Roaring Springs and 79-year-old man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Giordano noted it was not yet time to...
foxlexington.com
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
