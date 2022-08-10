ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers prepares for LPGA NWA Championship

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship will arrive in Rogers Sept. 23-25 bringing a plethora of options for the community to enjoy, including a 5K, professional golf, BITE NWA, and more.

Watch as KNWA Today anchor Crystal Martinez sits down with Nely Morales of Mercy to talk about their partnership with LPGA and what the public can expect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

