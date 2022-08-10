ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband , a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty.

MJ Auman (Ramseur FD)

Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June.

Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. As Randolph County deputies investigated, they found enough evidence to charge Heather Hicks Auman with first-degree murder.

RELATED | ‘Kind soul’: Seagrove community mourns loss of firefighter; wife accused of shooting, killing him

This week, Randolph County prosecutors went before the judge to seek the death penalty in this case, if Auman should be convicted.

The request was denied, and the case will stay as a non-capital case in Randolph County Superior Court.

“Absolutely it’s a loss for our community,” community member Melissa Bunker said . “He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter.”

Seagrove Fire Department said in a statement that “MJ’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county’s fire service.”

Auman also worked for the Ramseur Fire Department, who said they will always remember him as an important part of their team.

Heather Hicks Auman’s next court date has not been set yet.

Crime & Safety
CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

