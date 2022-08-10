Read full article on original website
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Frontier Names Ettienne Brandt Head of Commercial Business
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005440/en/. Happening: Frontier FYBR announced today the addition of Ettienne Brandt as EVP of Commercial to its Executive Committee. Why: Bringing aboard a broadband leader with Commercial expertise will help advance Frontier's fiber-first strategy for the benefit of its Enterprise...
WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform
Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Inc.com
How Brands Elevate by Working With Black-Owned Media Companies
It's been 200 years since Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the U.S., went to print. Since then, brands and advertisers have been increasingly acknowledging the role of Black-owned media plays in not just reaching Black communities, but advocating for them as well. On top of that, Black consumers' collective consumption is projected to go up to $1.7 trillion in 2030. Here are the top reasons why brands should consider tapping Black-owned media companies.
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution
In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Emplifi Wins 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced that has received the “Best Customer Experience Management Company” award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005030/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inside Fora, the startup igniting a possible renaissance for travel agents
Somewhere in between travel lockdowns during the first year of the pandemic and the current chaos plaguing airports around the world, a bevy of new travel startups launched with promises of a better experience. The latest entry is Fora, self-described as a tech-forward travel agency that essentially serves as a...
ValueWalk
Gala is announcing a partnership with Stick Figure Productions to distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. With this announcement Gala Film also shared they will partner with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award Winning Stick Figure Productions to present FOUR DOWN, a feature-length documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor based on the New York Times best-seller NOT WITHOUT HOPE, written by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.
As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future
Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses. With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change. The stakes are high, and you may...
Visa Direct Takes Preferred Partner Program Live Worldwide
The Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program is now available to FinTechs, acquirers, treasury banks and payment processors worldwide as a way to help providers have access to the right tools to develop successful global money movement solutions. Offering technical training, sales, and go-to-market resources, the global Visa Direct Preferred Partner...
CEO who posted crying selfie while announcing layoffs responds to backlash
A CEO who posted a selfie of him crying on LinkedIn while announcing staff layoffs has responded after receiving criticism for being out of touch. Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, said on Wednesday that he wasn't trying to make it about himself. "No, my intent was not to make...
What is B2B Marketing and How to Do It Right
Business-to-business marketing differs from business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing in many ways, but the primary distinction is that B2B businesses typically sell products or services to other businesses, as opposed to consumers. This type of marketing also often involves creating specific messaging and content for your target audience and using different methods to reach them than you would with B2C marketing. Here’s what you need to know about B2B marketing and how to do it right.
