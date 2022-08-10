ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Person found dead after crews extinguish vehicle fire in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person was found dead when crews put out a vehicle fire in Middlefield, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company. Firefighters said they responded to a report of a vehicle fire off of Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They and state police found...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hiker rescued after falling off bluffs of Gillette Castle

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a technical rescue on the Lyme side of Gillette Castle. A woman, possibly in her 20′s, fell 30 yards down the bluffs. There is no report on the extent of her injuries at this time. The patient was...
EAST HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson

Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
THOMPSON, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night. Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield

Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
PLAINFIELD, CT
FOX 61

HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Building Torn Down After Partial Collapse in Meriden

A building has been demolished after a partial building collapse happened on Broad Street in Meriden Wednesday night. Several crews responded to the building collapse in the area of 529 Broad St. at about 5:30 p.m. Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the roof of a vacant multi-family home collapsed inward.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

NBC Connecticut

5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford

Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Report of Fire Leads Police to Find Man's Body in New Canaan

New Canaan police are investigating the death of a man found on fire in the woods late Wednesday night. They said, based on the preliminary evidence, he appears to have died by suicide. Police received a call at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday about a possible fire in the woods in the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver

There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
Eyewitness News

Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse

Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse
MERIDEN, CT

