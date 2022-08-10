Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Person found dead after crews extinguish vehicle fire in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person was found dead when crews put out a vehicle fire in Middlefield, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company. Firefighters said they responded to a report of a vehicle fire off of Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They and state police found...
Eyewitness News
Hiker rescued after falling off bluffs of Gillette Castle
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a technical rescue on the Lyme side of Gillette Castle. A woman, possibly in her 20′s, fell 30 yards down the bluffs. There is no report on the extent of her injuries at this time. The patient was...
NBC Connecticut
Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson
Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night. Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield
Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
NBC Connecticut
Building Torn Down After Partial Collapse in Meriden
A building has been demolished after a partial building collapse happened on Broad Street in Meriden Wednesday night. Several crews responded to the building collapse in the area of 529 Broad St. at about 5:30 p.m. Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the roof of a vacant multi-family home collapsed inward.
Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
NBC Connecticut
5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford
Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Report of Fire Leads Police to Find Man's Body in New Canaan
New Canaan police are investigating the death of a man found on fire in the woods late Wednesday night. They said, based on the preliminary evidence, he appears to have died by suicide. Police received a call at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday about a possible fire in the woods in the...
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver
There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
Eyewitness News
Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse
Rachel’s Challenge approved at Killingly schools, parents continue fight for mental health center. Parents and students at Killingly High School are continuing their fight for a mental health center. Updated: 7 hours ago. CT Widow speaks out about PACT Act. Updated: 12 hours ago. Essential worker bonus website launch...
