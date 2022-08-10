Sri Lanka has asked China to delay the arrival of its survey ship “until further consultations” are made on the matter following pressure from India, according to reports.Yuan Wang 5, the research vessel involved in space and satellite tracking, is en route from the Chinese port of Jiangyin and was due to reach the Chinese-run Sri Lankan Hambantota port on 11 August, according to analytics website MarineTraffic.After initially denying reports about the arrival of the Chinese survey vessel and following India’s message about its “carefully monitoring” the development, Sri Lanka’s defence ministry confirmed the vessel had sought clearance.On Saturday,...

