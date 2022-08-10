ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Making beer is ‘over’ in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought

Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Subway#Volunteers#South Korean#Gangnam#Reuters
nationalinterest.org

The Atomic Bombings of Japan Did Not Produce its Surrender

The Biden administration would do well to heed the lessons of the atomic bombings of Japan. This week, we commemorate the seventy-eighth anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed an estimated 140,000 civilians just before the end of World War II. Tragically, twelve courageous U.S. airmen being held as prisoners of war in Hiroshima also perished in the bombings. President Joe Biden has condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin as a war criminal guilty of genocide for the deaths of over 5,000 civilians in his continuing illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. However, few have decried President Harry Truman as a war criminal for killing twenty-eight times more civilians in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not to mention President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) and Truman’s fire bombings of sixty of Japan’s other largest cities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Housing
Phys.org

How centuries of self-isolation turned Japan into one of the most sustainable societies on Earth

At the start of the 1600s, Japan's rulers feared that Christianity—which had recently been introduced to the southern parts of the country by European missionaries—would spread. In response, they effectively sealed the islands off from the outside world in 1603, with Japanese people not allowed to leave and very few foreigners allowed in. This became known as Japan's Edo period, and the borders remained closed for almost three centuries until 1868.
CHINA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy