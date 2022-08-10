The Biden administration would do well to heed the lessons of the atomic bombings of Japan. This week, we commemorate the seventy-eighth anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed an estimated 140,000 civilians just before the end of World War II. Tragically, twelve courageous U.S. airmen being held as prisoners of war in Hiroshima also perished in the bombings. President Joe Biden has condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin as a war criminal guilty of genocide for the deaths of over 5,000 civilians in his continuing illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. However, few have decried President Harry Truman as a war criminal for killing twenty-eight times more civilians in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not to mention President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) and Truman’s fire bombings of sixty of Japan’s other largest cities.

