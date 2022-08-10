Read full article on original website
Raymond Briggs obituary
Author-illustrator known for The Snowman and Father Christmas whose books often explored the quiet heroism of ordinary lives
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: 'Mr. and Mr.'
ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan. The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
‘He could not expel the trauma’: Sidney Nolan’s Auschwitz paintings revealed in landmark show
A previously unknown and dark chapter in the life and work of Sidney Nolan is in the spotlight, with the unveiling of early paintings documenting the horrors of Nazi Germany – which the Australian artist never wished to be shown in his lifetime. The obscenity of Nazi Germany’s concentration...
Ancient manuscript from Anglo-Saxon England was one of the earliest English translation of the Gospels
A page from the Lindisfarne GospelsCredit: unknown but associated with Eadfrith of Lindisfarne; Public Domain Image. The Lindisfarne Gospels are considered to be one of the most spectacular ancient manuscripts from Anglo-Saxon England.
Behind the Meaning of the Famous Nursery Rhyme “Yankee Doodle”
It’s a song we all learn as children in America. It’s a patriotic song—indeed, it’s the official state anthem of Connecticut—and it’s a song that brings a smile to our faces, singing of features in caps and macaroni. But what does it all mean?...
Bride Outraged After Learning Family Made Secret Bets on How Long Her Marriage Will Last
A woman on Reddit is outraged after learning her family secretly placed bets on how long her marriage will last. She is now considering canceling her wedding ceremony entirely. "My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month, but I'm planning to cancel everything and have a...
Entrepreneur Slammed After Telling Teens to ‘Knock on Strangers’ Doors’ to Find a Job
Finding a job can be a difficult task that requires smart, savvy strategies, but when an investor and entrepreneur recently took to Twitter to give advice to young people in search of work, his insights fell flat. Sahil Bloom, a former baseball player and current entrepreneur, baffled Twitter by doling...
I miss the simple things – having a drink or an ice-cream. You can’t do that on £41 a week | Paul
Getting out of the house and being in a different place costs money. So our accommodation often feels like a prison, says asylum seeker Paul
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
Parents Fury Over Dead Uncle Not Splitting Inheritance Dragged: 'Toxic'
The estate, according to the poster, was worth about $665,145, after taxes.
Salman Rushdie: Stephen King and other literary figures react as author stabbed onstage in New York
Figures from across the literary world have reacted in shock to news that Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in New York.The author, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was stabbed in the neck while on stage in western New York earlier today (12 August), State Police said.According to an AP reporter who witnessed the attack, Rushdie was on stage about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the assailant stormed the stage and stabbed him.In a press conference held roughly an hour after the incident, New York...
Woman Not Letting Stepson Spend Weekend at Home While They're Away Backed
Even "under the best conditions," it can take two to four years for a new stepfamily to "adjust to living together," says the American Psychological Association.
Greyhound Rescued From Racing Was Afraid Of Affection Until He Saw His Baby Brother
A greyhound named Mosley was 4 years old when he was rescued from the dog racing industry. The pooch was soon given a home by Scott Merrihew and his wife, but he was so used to noise and a lot of dogs around him that he had no idea how to respond to love and kindness coming from humans.
Woman Replies to Backlash Over Adding Butter to Boyfriend's Food: 'Chill'
"I respect him way too much to actually do anything that would hurt him," clarified the woman in a follow-up video.
